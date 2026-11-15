Parents whose sons died from kratom use warn about the substance finding allies in Washington

Kratom, a substance that acts on opioid receptors, can be as easy to obtain as a bag of chips.

Kratom is derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, where for generations people have chewed the leaves or boiled them to make a stimulating tea with opioid effects.

The sales of kratom in the U.S. have fueled a billion-dollar industry, with products containing the plant available online and in tens of thousands of stores across the country, including gas stations.

The kratom industry hails the substance as a mild stimulant that can also aid in recovery from opioid addiction. The kratom industry has supporters in the highest ranks of government and is legally sold in most states. But health experts warn that kratom use can lead to addiction and death. Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the medical director for the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University, said that it has effects very similar to those of oxycodone, heroin and even fentanyl. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detected kratom in more than 5,000 overdose deaths from 2020-2024.

Helping shape perception of kratom as a benign health supplement is the consumer advocacy and lobby group the American Kratom Association. The group describes natural kratom as "a safe food used by many as an herbal supplement" taken for "health and wellbeing or for an energy boost."

Four families told "60 Minutes" that their sons, all recently deceased, started using kratom for those kinds of benefits. Susan Eppard's son Matthew told her it was like coffee, because he read it was related to the coffee family. Patti Wheeler's son Wyatt said it was helping him ease away from alcohol.

These parents say itheir sons, all recently deceased, used kratom. 60 Minutes

"He was looking for something for energy. A friend of his told him it was safer than Red Bull," said Wendy Chamberlain about her son Joe.

The deaths of Matthew and Joe were attributed solely to mitragynine, the main opioid in kratom. Daniel Bregger and Wyatt Wheeler's causes of death included mitragynine along with prescription or over-the-counter medications.

Susan Eppard said her son collapsed suddenly while playing cards with friends. She recalled the day her son died.

"They tried resuscitating him for a long time. [By the] time I got there, they wouldn't let me in at first, so I'd just sit out on the ground outside screaming for God to keep my baby here," Susan Eppard said. "And they finally let me go in there and see him. I knelt down to him and gave him a kiss on his forehead. And he was just cold and dark and gray."

Justin Brower, a toxicologist at NMS Labs, a forensic testing facility 40 minutes outside Philadelphia, said he has analyzed thousands of deaths involving kratom. "Dozens and dozens" have been attributed "just to kratom, no other drugs at all," he said. Fatalities linked to kratom have "increased probably about tenfold" since 2014, he said.

"It's pretty incredible how it's taken hold of the United States and how many people are using it now, compared to, you know, a decade-plus ago," Brower said.

The Food and Drug Administration warns "consumers not to use kratom because of the risk of serious adverse events, including liver toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder." With concern growing over kratom-derived products, including the concentrated kratom-related synthetic substance 7-OH, the federal government announced in July that it would restrict 7-OH and three related substances found in kratom products. But then last month, the Department of Health and Human Services changed its recommendation. Among the new recommendations: increasing the amount of 7-OH allowed in products by 20-fold.

Some health officials, including former FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and former senior HHS advisor Calley Means, were stunned by the decision. "60 Minutes" found public filings from the last decade that show a constant stream of cash -- much from the American Kratom Association — earmarked for lobbying the FDA, HHS, the White House, and members of Congress. Millions of dollars committed to keeping kratom legal.

Even more money has come in the form of political contributions and investments. Kolodny compared it to the lobbying actions of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin.

"Some of the same scientists who Purdue Pharma hired to make sure that regulators wouldn't take action against OxyContin are now working for the Kratom Association and delivering the same message, downplaying the risks, exaggerating the numbers of people who are potentially benefiting," Kolodny said.

HHS declined an interview request with "60 Minutes," but said in a statement that "Neither political contributions nor outside pressure influenced" the decision to increase the amount of 7-OH allowed in products. The American Kratom Association gave a statement to "60 Minutes" and emphasized the distinction between natural kratom and "dangerous chemically manipulated products."

Eppard said she can't believe that kratom, in any form, is still for sale. She said she often goes into convenience stores to ask employees if they realize what they are selling. Often, they don't, she said. So she tells them about her son.

"We all just miss him terrible," she told "60 Minutes."