Painting a portrait of a lady

Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's face is instantly recognizable. She is the first woman ever to sit on the United Supreme Court. And now, at age 77 and retired after nearly 25 years on the bench, she's in the spotlight again in "Portraits of Sandra Day O'Connor," a new show at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The 25 portraits were made by 25 artists (some amateurs, some professionals) known as The Painting Group. In two three-hour sessions, Justice O'Connor posed for her portrait.

The Painting Group was founded by caricaturist David Levine — the CEO — and painter, Aaron Shikler — the vice president. They meet every week in a small New York Studio.

In the 50 years that the Group has been in existence, it's been mostly out of the public eye, until now. A documentary about the Painting Group, called "Portraits of a Lady," focuses on the day last October that Justice O'Connor came to sit.

One of the film's producers is Walter Bernard, a longtime member of The Group.

"I thought, what if all of us painted a prominent American figure at one time? That would mean 25 different impressions," Bernard told Sunday Morning correspondent Rita Braver. "The same moment, same context, same person."