P&G recalls shampoos and conditioners that may contain benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products from half a dozen brands sold nationwide after finding benzene in some of them.

The recall involves products produced in the United States from the P&G brands Aussie, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Waterless, the Cincinnati-based consumer goods conglomerate said Friday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from its Hair Food and Old Spice brands are also included in the recall.

Exposure to benzene — classified as a human carcinogen — can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders. "Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," P&G stated.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide and online. P&G brands will offer reimbursement to those who purchased the recalled products, which should be discarded, the company said.

Images of current Pantene products in the market. Pantene

Produced between January 2019 and June 2021, the recalled Pantene products are listed with their UPC codes here.

Production codes can be found on the bottom of the cans. Pantene

Information on impacted Herbal Essences products and instructions for reimbursement can be found here, while images and information for recalled Aussie and Waterless products can be viewed here and here, respectively.

Images of the current Waterless product in market. Waterless

Further information about Hair Food and Old Spice is also available here and here.

Previously discontinued dry shampoo by Old Spice. Old Spice

Benzene is not an ingredient in any of P&G's products, but a review found unexpected levels of the carcinogen in the propellant that sprays the product from the can, the company said.

The company began testing its aerosol products after recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, according to P&G.

The vast majority of P&G products including liquid shampoos and liquid conditioners are not part of the recall.