Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard

LA's well-known mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz LA's well-known mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz 03:05

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, the famed mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Authorities caught him in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., according to a homeowner.

She said wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her there was a lion in her backyard and it had been there since Sunday night.

She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. They then reportedly took him to the Los Angeles Zoo.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service, veterinarians evaluated P-22, determined he was in stable condition and did more tests.

Photo provided by The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) shows a mountain lion known as P-22 being transported to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation on Dec. 12, 2022, in the Hollywood Hills. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, via AP

Then he was released back into the custody of wildlife officials, according to the zoo.

Sunday night, officials received an anonymous report that P-22 may have been struck by a vehicle.

"CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities," the release stated.

Known as the "Hollywood Cat," he became a local legend after he managed to cross two freeways to get to his new habitat in Griffith Park, about a mile away from where he was captured.

The cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in Hollywood Hills and allegedly attacking another in Silver Lake on Sunday.

Authorities announced last Thursday they planned to capture P-22 to evaluate his health and decide next steps.

"This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting," according to the DFW statement. "As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior. This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife."

The male mountain lion is one of many Los Angeles-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers.

P-22 is believed to be 12 years old, which would make him the oldest feline in the NPS study of the area's lions. According to DFW, mountain lions are considered old at 10 years.