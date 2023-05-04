Oxford Gold Group review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Oxford gold group can help you diversify your portfolio by investing in a gold IRA. Haag + Kropp GbR/Getty Images

People have bought, traded and invested in gold for centuries — and for good reason. It retains its long-term value, it's a smart way to diversify your portfolio and it has typically been considered a good hedge against inflation historically.

There are many ways to invest in gold, though, including physical gold, gold stocks, gold ETFs and gold IRAs. If you're considering the latter — a gold individual retirement account — Oxford Gold Group is one of the many providers you might choose from. Use this Oxford Gold Group company review to learn more before making your decision.

What is Oxford Gold Group?

What is Oxford Gold Group?

Oxford Gold Group offers gold IRAs, gold 401ks, silver IRAs, and precious metals IRAs. It's also a dealer of precious metals approved by the IRS for IRA investments. These include certain gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins and bars.

Oxford also provides IRA account managers who can help consumers understand the process of opening, funding, and investing in a gold IRA account, as well as choosing the appropriate metals for purchase. The company has partnered with Brinks Global Services and the Delaware Depository Service Company for gold storage (the IRS will not let you store your gold IRA metals at home).

Overall, the company has top-notch reviews. It currently has a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and an A+ and 4.93 stars with the Better Business Bureau.

Oxford Gold Group pricing

Gold IRAs come with many fees. They may have annual maintenance fees, transaction fees, storage fees and more. You also may be required to have a minimum investment amount.

Oxford Gold Group doesn't disclose its fees outright, but it says most consumers will need a minimum balance of $25,000 or more and can expect "$75 to several hundred dollars" in annual fees. Set-up fees range from $50 to $500. For reference, competitor Goldco charges an $80 annual fee and has a $25,000 minimum.

Oxford Gold Group pros and cons

Oxford Gold Group pros and cons

The big upside of Oxford Gold Group is the hands-on guidance its advisors give you, helping you through every step of the process. The company's website also boasts a wide range of educational resources and FAQs, which can help you better understand both gold IRAs and Oxford's offerings.

Oxford also has a buyback program (if you no longer want to invest in gold) and can help you roll your existing 401k or retirement account funds into gold. This can be helpful if you already have a lot saved up in an old 401k or IRA but not a lot of cash on hand to start a new account.

On the downside, Oxford Gold isn't transparent about its exact fees. Only average ranges are listed on the company's website. The company also advertises a "free investment guide," but we were unable to obtain this document.

Compare your options

Compare your options

Gold IRAs can often be a smart way to diversify your retirement portfolio and safeguard your funds during inflationary times. If you're considering opening one to buy gold, make sure to weigh several providers before doing so. Oxford Gold Group, though a highly-rated standout in the space, is just one of many companies offering these accounts. Comparing at least two or three can ensure you get the best deal and service for your goals.