Owe back taxes on April 15? Here's how tax relief can help now.

If you owe back taxes to the IRS, the right tax relief service may be able to help you pay off what you owe. Andrew Olifirenko/Getty Images

Today officially marks the end of tax season, so if you haven't filed your taxes yet, you should do so quickly. Failing to file your taxes on time can result in any number of penalties, and if you aren't careful, missing the April 15th deadline could cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

But if you've already filed and know that you owe money to the IRS, you may be feeling a mix of stress, anxiety and uncertainty about what to do next. After all, owing back taxes is a heavy burden to bear, and that may be even more true right now, as persistent inflation, high interest rates and other economic issues are impacting many people's finances.

The good news is, though, that there are options for getting rid of your IRS debt and regaining your financial footing. For example, professional tax relief services can work with the IRS on your behalf to help you find a solution for your back taxes. And while the idea of seeking tax relief can seem daunting, the right service can make a world of difference.

How tax relief can help now.

Here are some of the key ways a tax relief service can assist you in getting out of debt to the IRS:

Tax relief services can negotiate an offer in compromise with the IRS

An offer in compromise (OIC) is an agreement between the taxpayer and the IRS that settles the taxpayer's tax debt for less than the full amount owed. To qualify for an offer in compromise, you must demonstrate that you don't have the income, assets or means to pay your full tax liability.

That's where the right tax relief service can come in handy. As part of the tax relief process, the company's tax experts will work with you to gather the necessary financial information and documentation. They will then negotiate with the IRS to try and reach a settlement that is affordable for you.

A successful OIC can significantly reduce the amount you owe to the IRS, potentially by thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. This can provide much-needed financial relief to help you get back on track.

That said, the OIC application process is highly detailed and complex, and the IRS has a strict set of criteria that must be met. Failure to provide accurate and thorough documentation can result in a rejected application, which is why a tax relief service can be so beneficial during this process.

Tax relief services can work with the IRS on an installment agreement

An installment agreement allows you to pay your back taxes in manageable monthly payments over an extended period — typically up to 72 months. When you work with a tax relief service on an installment agreement, a tax expert will negotiate with the IRS on your behalf to set up a payment plan that fits your budget and financial situation, taking into account your income, expenses and other outstanding debts.

An installment agreement can provide much-needed breathing room and stop the IRS from taking more aggressive collection actions, such as wage garnishment or bank levies. It also allows you to pay off your debt in a more manageable way.

Note, though, that the IRS may require you to pledge collateral, such as your home or a portion of your paycheck, to secure the installment agreement. You'll also typically be subject to ongoing interest and penalties on the remaining balance until the debt is fully paid off, but the right installment agreement can still make your IRS tax debt more manageable overall.

Tax relief services can help you qualify for currently not collectible status

If you can demonstrate that you're experiencing financial hardship and are unable to pay your back taxes, the IRS may temporarily declare your account as currently not collectible (CNC). This means that the IRS will stop collection efforts for a period of time, allowing you to focus on getting your finances in order. In order to help you qualify for CNC status, the tax relief service will work with you to gather the necessary financial documentation and submit the request to the IRS.

The main benefit of CNC status is that it can provide immediate relief from IRS collection actions and give you the breathing room you need to get your finances in order. This can be a lifeline for taxpayers who are truly struggling to make ends meet.

That said, CNC status is not a permanent solution, and the IRS will periodically review your financial situation to determine if you're still eligible. And, the IRS may still file a tax lien on your property, which can have long-term consequences for your credit and ability to borrow money — but overall, there can be many benefits to working with a tax relief service to qualify for CNC status with the IRS.

The bottom line

By working with the right tax relief service, you may be able to better navigate the complexities of the IRS system, explore your options and negotiate the best possible outcome for your unique financial situation. And, while seeking tax relief may not be a quick or easy process, it can ultimately provide the support and guidance you need to get out from under the burden of back taxes and regain your financial footing.

It's important to note, though, that the IRS is generally more willing to work with taxpayers who are proactive in addressing their tax debt and engaging with the agency. So, by seeking professional assistance today and taking the necessary steps to resolve your tax issues, you can minimize the long-term consequences and put yourself on a path toward financial stability.