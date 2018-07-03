Overland Park, Kansas shooting: Two workers critically wounded outside elementary school

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas -- Police in suburban Kansas City say they are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning crime spree that spanned three scenes and left two contract workers at an elementary school in critical condition. In the first incident, two workers outside Sunrise Point Elementary school in Overland Park were shot and wounded, Overland Police public information officer John Lacy tells CBS News. School it out of session and no students were at the school at the time of the shooting, around 9 a.m., reports CBS affiliate KCTV.

Authorities say the two wounded contractors, both men, were not school employees. They say the two men were part of a group of up to six workers in the area and that the suspect in the case was a fellow contractor, police say. The workers had been at the school renovating a playground, and the shooting happened after some kind of argument, KCTV reports.

The suspect fled and attempted a carjacking at a nearby car wash, police say. Police say shots were fired but no one was hit.

When that carjacking was unsuccessful, the suspect carjacked another vehicle, which police are looking for. The car is described as a Black 2011 Denali with KS Tag 208BAB.

Police later said they located the vehicle abandoned, but the suspect was still at large. Lacy said via Twitter just before noon that police had surrounded a home near W. 159th and Rosewood in relation to the shooting. He asked residents in the area to lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

This is a developing story.