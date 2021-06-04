Outdoor speakers with great reviews

Sonos

Just a decade ago, listening to music outdoors, in any condition, wasn't exactly easy. Outdoor speakers were expensive, involved wires, outdoor electrical outlets and often the help of a professional to install it all. The alternative was a battery-operated boom box, a difficult lug-around stereo that delivered much lower sound quality compared with the average indoor speaker.

With advancements in audio technology and the beauty of Bluetooth wireless, however, having a great outdoor sound system is now much easier and less expensive. Speakers are relatively budget-friendly, completely portable and, though a fraction of the size, full of crisp, clear sound that fills a yard and then some.

Now that summer has arrived, and many people are spending more time outdoors than in, investing in a new outdoor speaker is a no-brainer. CBS Essentials has picked five well reviewed outdoor speakers that are perfect for your home, the beach, a camping trip or even backpacking.

Indoor/outdoor smart speaker: Sonos Move

Sonos

The Sonos Move is an indoor/outdoor speaker that delivers brilliant sound wherever it needs to be. It runs on a rechargeable battery (it comes with a low-profile charging ring that can be plugged in anywhere in the house) and delivers up to 11 hours of listening pleasure per charge.

Like most Sonos products, it is technologically superior to the majority of other speakers on the market in function and connectivity, reviewers say. It can be controlled via voice, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 or the Sonos app. It is also drop-proof and weather resistant, in case it is accidentally left outside. But the real reason serious audiophiles love the Move: It delivers a rich bass for a speaker of its size. Another cool feature? It boasts automatic tuning known as Trueplay, Sonos' trademark technology that continually adapts the sound for where you are and what you're listening to.

The Move is light enough to comfortably move from room to room and from inside to out. But at a little over 6.5 pounds, it is on the bulkier side -- probably just a touch too hefty to bring to the beach.

Outdoor speaker for the beach and pool: Sonos Roam

Sonos

Sonos introduced the Roam in the spring of 2021, but it's already popular among music buffs looking for top quality, on-the-go sound. It includes many of the same features as the bigger Move, including voice control, Bluetooth streaming and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity. The drop-resistant speaker offers 10 hours of playtime and is virtually waterproof -- guaranteed to survive up to 30 minutes in three feet of water. The Roam is also fairly slender and weighs less than a pound, making it the perfect size for a tote or backpack. Another cool feature: It's designed to sit vertically or horizontally, whatever makes most sense for the surface it's on. Perhaps even better: It delivers the surprisingly crisp and deep acoustics Sonos is known for, while taking up barely any space.

Hiking, biking and kayaking outdoor speaker: Bose Soundlink Micro

Bose

Even smaller than the Sonos Roam is the Bose Soundlink Micro, an outdoor speaker so wee it can attach to handlebars on a bike, a backpack strap or in a small pocket. It even has a tear-resistant strap that makes it easy to secure. Bose is known for big, clear sound and the company's tiniest speaker does not disappoint, delivering premium bass.

Compared with other outdoor speakers, the battery life is on the shorter side -- up to six hours -- but the sound makes up for it. It has a wireless range of 60 feet and is Bluetooth-enabled. The on-the-go speaker is also totally waterproof, with the technology inside sealed by silicone, so it can take a dive in the pool and come out playing just fine. It weighs only a little more than 10 ounces, making it one of the lightest outdoor speakers around. It comes with a USB charging cable and is available in three colors, black, blue and orange.

Surround sound outdoor speaker: Polk Atrium 4

Polk via Amazon

While many outdoor speakers deliver great sound, the Polk Atrium 4 is the closest thing to affordable outdoor surround sound. The speakers are sold as a set in either black or white and are built to be used as a set.

Each features a speed-lock mounting system, making it easy to attach to any railing, deck, wall or speaker stand, with the ability to be tilted slightly in any direction. It is also constructed to withstand all kinds of weather, so if left outside during a rainstorm, it will still be ready to play music the next day.

The set is remarkably affordable, currently available for $149, reduced from its MSRP of $199. They're also a favorite among Amazon reviews, some of whom claim the sound of the Polk Atrium 4 is just as good as Sonos and Bose speakers that cost double or triple the price.

Budget outdoor speaker: Dual Electronics LU43PB (set of 2)

Dual Electronics via Amazon

Dual Electronics offers big sound on a small budget with this highly rated wired speaker set, averaging out to about $23 per speaker. They are meant to be mounted indoors or out, and while not much to look at, they deliver a booming bass with a 4-inch woofer built in. They are weather resistant and designed to be an all-season set, meaning they don't have to be brought in during the winter months, as long as they are installed in a covered area.

One Amazon reviewer even described them as "the cockroach of speakers," claiming they survived multiple tornados, hurricanes and snowstorms and still offered the same high-quality sound as they did on day one. The only drawback: The speakers are bare-bones. In order to make them Bluetooth compatible, the DBTMA100 Bluetooth Amplifier must be purchased for an additional $70.