2 killed, several hurt in shooting at nightclub in Oslo, Norway, police say

At least two people were killed and several more wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, early Saturday morning, according to Norwegian authorities.

The Oslo Police District reported that several shots were fired at a nightclub. Police confirmed that at least two people were killed and several more seriously wounded.

Public broadcaster NRK and other local media said the attack occurred at a popular gay bar and nightclub, according to Reuters. A local newspaper cited by Reuters said police told reporters that three people were severely wounded.

A suspect was in custody, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.