Oscars 2019: Selma Blair makes first appearance after revealing multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Stars shined brightly Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards, but Selma Blair stood out from the crowd at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The actress made her first public appearance after revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis last fall, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Blair, best known for her iconic roles in "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde," strutted the Vanity Fair's blue and white carpet wearing a multi-colored pleated gown by Ralph & Russo, reports ET. She also wore a choker with a floor-length cape.

The 46-year-old actress used a cane to help her walk down the carpet. The "special cane" was customized for the actress, stitched with patent leather and featured a pink diamond on the handle, Blair wrote on Instagram. "Hours of love put in ... these gifts to get me through," said the star in a heartfelt caption accompanied by an image of the cane.

The actress publicly revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post in October. "I have #multiplesclerosis," Blair said. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it ... And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in August, but said she has "had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously."

After the festivities concluded Monday, the star wrote another emotional post in Instagram, thanking her former publicist and "best friend" Troy Nankin, who walked with her on the carpet, and commented on the experience.

Selma Blair seen Sun., Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reuters

"So this was a streak of light. To say I am here," said Blair, "I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don't do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own."