Oscars 2019: Selma Blair makes first appearance after revealing multiple sclerosis diagnosis

By Danielle Garrand

/ CBS News

Stars shined brightly Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards, but Selma Blair stood out from the crowd at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The actress made her first public appearance after revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis last fall, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Blair, best known for her iconic roles in "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde," strutted the Vanity Fair's blue and white carpet wearing a multi-colored pleated gown by Ralph & Russo, reports ET. She also wore a choker with a floor-length cape.

The 46-year-old actress used a cane to help her walk down the carpet. The "special cane" was customized for the actress, stitched with patent leather and featured a pink diamond on the handle, Blair wrote on Instagram. "Hours of love put in ... these gifts to get me through," said the star in a heartfelt caption accompanied by an image of the cane.

The actress publicly revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post in October. "I have #multiplesclerosis," Blair said. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it ... And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in August, but said she has "had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously."

After the festivities concluded Monday, the star wrote another emotional post in Instagram, thanking her former publicist and "best friend" Troy Nankin, who walked with her on the carpet, and commented on the experience.

Selma Blair — 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair
Selma Blair seen Sun., Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reuters

"So this was a streak of light. To say I am here," said Blair, "I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don't do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own."

There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes ...This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.

First published on February 25, 2019 / 10:30 PM

