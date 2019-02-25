Oscars 2019: CIA fact checks "Black Panther" during Academy Awards

Marvel's "Black Panther" was the first superhero movie ever to get a best picture Oscar nomination (it didn't win but took home three trophies Sunday night). The film was also the only Academy Award contender to draw the scrutiny of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The CIA took to Twitter during the show to "fact check" the science-fiction blockbuster. For starters, the spy agency asked its 2.54 million followers if they thought vibranium, the magical substance that powers the fictional nation of Wakanda, is real.

In #BlackPanther, a unique metal called #vibranium helped the fictional African nation of #Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on the planet.#ReelvsRealCIA #Oscars Do you think vibranium is: — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The CIA noted in a follow-up tweet that the super-powered metal would be "great for spies" – but "too bad vibranium isn't real."

Ok, but what about Lesotho blankets? Alas, the CIA poked a hole in that fictional technology too, but noted it would be "the envy of any intel service."

Lesotho Blankets: One of the least plausible technologies in #BlackPanther, but if you could weave carbon nanotubes into a cloak & add in some hologram effects, you’d have a shield that would be the envy of any intel service operating in a warzone.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The agency's Twitter account even linked out to an article written by a spy – they call her "Rebecca" – to analyze whether elements of the film could actually exist in the real world

In all, the CIA fired off 13 tweets about the film, touting its #ReelvsRealCIA series, which it says aims to "demystify the CIA's mission by comparing what's seen on TV to what happens in reality." But the tweetstorm sparked some confusion – and mockery – from many followers.

"I don't know how to feel about the CIA being this bored," one person wrote.

"Are you going to tweet about Santa Clause next?!! Can we just enjoy the magic of the movies," another follower asked.

Added another: "I don't see how this is a matter of national security. Who's on overwatch tonight?"

One follower simply asked: "Wow... this tweet brings me to the question Is #CIA real or total fiction?"