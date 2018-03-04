Oscars 2018: Complete list of winners

The 90th Academy Awards nominations marked an unpredictable Oscars race, with "The Shape of Water" picking up the most nominations. This year, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show again from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

This show has a unique focus on women, with four actresses presenting the top two acting categories, along with the Time's Up movement making its mark. Sam Rockwell won the first Oscar of the night for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Here's your list of winners, updated live.

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Best original screenplay

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Best adapted screenplay

James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Best live action short film

"The Silent Child"

Best documentary short subject

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

Best film editing

Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"

Best visual effects

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, "Blade Runner 2049"

Best animated feature film

"Coco"

Best animated short film

"Dear Basketball"

Best foreign language film

"A Fantastic Woman," Chile

Best sound editing

Richard King and Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk"

Best sound mixing

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, "Dunkirk"

Best documentary feature

"Icarus"

Best costume design

Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Best makeup and hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick and David Malinowski, "Darkest Hour"

Best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"