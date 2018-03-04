Oscars 2018: Complete list of winners

Last Updated Mar 4, 2018 10:37 PM EST
The 90th Academy Awards nominations marked an unpredictable Oscars race, with "The Shape of Water" picking up the most nominations. This year, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show again from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
This show has a unique focus on women, with four actresses presenting the top two acting categories, along with the Time's Up movement making its mark. Sam Rockwell won the first Oscar of the night for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
Here's your list of winners, updated live.
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"
Best original screenplay
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Best adapted screenplay
James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"
Best live action short film
"The Silent Child"
Best documentary short subject
"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
Best film editing
Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"
Best visual effects
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, "Blade Runner 2049"
Best animated feature film
"Coco"
Best animated short film
"Dear Basketball"
Best foreign language film
"A Fantastic Woman," Chile
Best sound editing
Richard King and Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk"
Best sound mixing
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, "Dunkirk"
Best documentary feature
"Icarus"
Best costume design
Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"
Best makeup and hairstyling
Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick and David Malinowski, "Darkest Hour"
Best supporting actor
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"