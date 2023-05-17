The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is beefing up for summer with a new name

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile now has a new name for the first time in its nearly 100-year history.

The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle will henceforth be known as the Frankmobile, the Kraft Heinz Company in a statement. While not much is different on the Frankmobile itself — aside from the new branding in the decal along the side — fans can expect a whole new hot dog at barbecues this summer.

Oscar Mayer / Heinz

"The newly coined 'Frankmobile' pays homage to the brand's 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever," said Kraft.

The drivers behind the fleet of six Frankmobiles will now be called Frankfurters, rather than the Hotdoggers. Additionally, the Frankmobile's Weiner Whistles will now be called Frank Whistles.

"The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years," said Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer.

The Frankmobile will also be offering "Franks for Franks," meaning anyone by the name of Frank — or some iteration of the sort — can relish in the fun by stopping by for a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer beef hot dogs.