Hero dad in Oregon school shooting told 911 he'd shoot gunman "right now if I have to" before killing him

The armed father who was hailed for his heroic actions during a deadly shooting at his daughters' elementary school in Oregon frantically called authorities before he went after the shooter, according to a recording of the 911 call released Tuesday.

"Someone's at the school, at my daughters' school with a gun. I have a gun, and I will shoot them right now if I have to," 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco told the 911 dispatcher as the Oct. 15 shooting was beginning to unfold.

Giamanco's two daughters were inside Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, when he happened to drive by the school and see the shooter begin his rampage. Giamanco's girls survived the attack.

The shooter killed three children, ages 5, 8 and 11, and a 25-year-old teacher. Giamanco killed the 16-year-old shooter after rushing into the school with his handgun.

Kaylub Giamanco, who fatally shot an attacker at Silver Rail Elementary School, poses for a portrait Oct. 22, 2026, in Bend, Oregon. Saskia Hatvany/Oregon Public Broadcasting via AP

The roughly 80-second-long recording released Tuesday captures the initial chaos surrounding the shooting, which started when the gunman shot at a vehicle. Giamanco previously told Oregon Public Broadcasting he went for his gun in a panic after he saw the shooter throw his weapon over the school's fence and then climb after it.

Giamanco's first words on the 911 call were, "Oh my God."

After Giamanco described the situation to the dispatcher, the dispatcher asked exactly what happened.

"Silver Rail Elementary! Silver Rail Elementary!" Giamanco told her.

Oregon school shooting 911 call Kaylub Giamanco called 911 before he rushed inside Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, and killed the shooter. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The dispatcher asked Giamanco for his phone number and then if he knew who the shooter was.

"This is my daughters' school. I'm about to go kill this kid," Giamanco said.

The dispatcher asked again if he knew the shooter's identity.

"No, I don't f---ing know, I was just driving," Giamanco said.

Giamanco then told the dispatcher the shooter was inside the school. The dispatcher asked where. Giamanco again gave the name of the school. When the dispatcher asked where the shooter was located in the school, he provided additional details.

"God d--- it, they're f---ing shooting people. Come on!" Giamanco said.

The call ends shortly after the dispatcher asked for a description of the shooter.

"Sir, I need you to tell me what's going on," the dispatcher said. "We have help en route."