Read a free excerpt from Oprah Winfrey's book club pick: "Hungered" by Amanda Rizkalla

Oprah Winfrey is marking the 30th anniversary of her trailblazing book club with her latest selection, Amanda Rizkalla's debut novel, "Hungered," revealed exclusively on "CBS Mornings."

Rizkalla introduces readers to 12-year-old Sofia, a young narrator navigating a complicated world shaped by the people around her.

The coming-of-age story follows Sofia as she lives with her mother and younger brother in their car while her mother searches for a safe place to park each night. Sofia dreams of having a bedroom of her own, returning to school with her friends and eating the colorful cakes in a grocery store display case.

Read a free excerpt below.

Read a free excerpt