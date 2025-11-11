Oprah Winfrey reveals "Some Bright Nowhere" by Ann Packer as November book club pick

Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday announced her latest book club selection "Some Bright Nowhere" by Ann Packer on "CBS Mornings."

CLAIRE WANTED THE END of her life to be like the end of Su- san Simmons's. Susan, who'd been living alone for ten years when it became clear she had only a few months left. There was enough money for her to get home care, as much as she might need, but instead her nearest and dearest circled around. Three sisters, her closest childhood friend, two daughters. Some moved in, oth- ers lived close by and spent hours at the house. Susan's final two months were full of female energy, chatter, tears, laughter. Claire remembered Susan on a chaise under a soft blanket, her hand in a bowl of perfumed water one of her girls had brought in, step one of a manicure.

Claire paused in her account. They were still in the kitchen, but she'd taken a seat at the table and at some point Eliot had risen for a glass of water. He leaned against the counter and waited. There was a punchline coming.

"Her daughter asked her what color," Claire went on, "and Su- san said, 'Pearl. I'll blend in with the gates.'"

Eliot was supposed to smile, but he couldn't. He was astounded by what Claire wanted. Aghast.

"It was amazing," she said. "I was over there every few days, remember? It was . . ." She shook her head and looked off, dreamy. "It must've started then, this wish, this yearning." She gave Eliot a pleading smile. "That's what it really is, a yearning."

Eliot couldn't stand this, not another moment. He said the first thing that came to mind: "You want your death to be pretty!"

She recoiled. "I do not!" "Manicures? Soft blankets?" "That's not it at all!"

"Then what is it?" He returned to the table and sat down. "Help me understand."

A weary look came over her face. "Eliot, you're going to have to start . . ." She sighed and shook her head.

"What?" "Never mind."

"I'm going to have to start what?"

"I'm sorry about this. Really. I almost didn't ask. I knew it would hurt you, we all did. Even though—I swear, Eliot—this isn't about you. It isn't about anything other than . . . I just . . . it was so amazing at Susan's. We all worked together and cried to- gether and . . . loved together." The dreamy look came back and she stared off, transfixed.

It was as if she were speaking a foreign language. As if she'd lived a secret life he was only now discovering. Secret and pre- ferred. But he couldn't say that. He couldn't ask why his love wasn't enough. He said, "Why do I have to leave for this to work? Your friends can come over anytime. Hang out, give you—"

"Don't say manicures," she warned. "Give you whatever you want."

Until the hard part started, at which point he'd step in. As he always had! Flooded with frustration, he rose and went to the back door. He needed a moment to cool off. He'd done everything for eight, almost nine years, everything—even if at times he'd done it

clumsily. All those chemo nights, those hours and terrible hours. Just brutal. Holly and Michelle would need him for the bad mo- ments, the difficult final days. Claire would need him. She couldn't see it now, but the whole idea was a fantasy about avoiding death. With her friends circling, lighting scented candles and bringing mugs of herbal tea, death would keep its distance.

He turned to face her. "Do you think this might be denial?"

She threw up her hands in disgust. "We all know how this is going to end! I made them think about it, really think about it. I made them imagine me in agony, moaning and crying. I told them about, you know—" She arced her hand over her belly: like a woman outlining pregnancy, though Claire was referring to asci- tes, fluid filling the abdomen until it was as distended as a balloon. She'd read about it in a chat room years earlier and it had lodged in her mind, terrifying. "They know . . ." she began. She paused and looked at him levelly. "They know I'll need morphine."

"Whose idea was it?"

"Mine! I mean, I told them about Susan's house and, I don't know, isn't there a moment when a rope is thrown, when it's still in the air? One hand has let go and the other hasn't yet reached out?"

"But who was throwing? Who was catching?"

"It was all at once! You know how we get sometimes!"

Eliot knew. Holly's then-husband Stuart had pulled him aside on a group vacation in the Caribbean when the kids were old enough to run around in a pack and the adults could relax. "Look," Stuart said, pointing to an outdoor bar where the three women had taken over a small table and leaned inward as if they were decid- ing the fate of the world. "What are they scheming about now?" "Probably just which restaurant we should eat at tonight," Eliot

said, and Stuart said, "Right, and oh by the way it's on a different island, we'll have to take a boat. Actually two boats and a plane, it'll be fun!"

Claire planted her hands on the table and pushed herself to standing. She gave Eliot a softer look, full of concern and remorse. "I shouldn't have asked, but I can't un-ask now. I mean, I can, but you're not going to forget this, you're going to know how I feel. What I want. So it's up to you, Eliot. Just please don't see it as any- thing more than it is. I love you. I love you."