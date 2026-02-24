Oprah Winfrey picks "Kin" by Tayari Jones for book club: Read a free excerpt

Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday exclusively announced "Kin" by Tayari Jones as her latest book club pick on "CBS Mornings."

The novel is about two motherless daughters from the fictional town of Honeysuckle, Louisiana, where they grew up as best friends. Their lives take different paths when Vernice leaves to study at Spelman College in Atlanta while Annie heads to Memphis to search for her mother. They call each other "cradle friends."

"They knew each other when they were two babies in a cradle but their lives diverge," Jones explained. "The difference between the girls is that Annie's mother is out there somewhere where Niecy's mother has passed away, so Niecy knows she'll never see her mother, so she has no hunt for her mother. Maybe a hunt for a mother."

Jones is a best-selling, award-winning author of four other novels, including "An American Marriage," which was one of Winfrey's book club picks back in 2018. Winfrey, who has only chosen the same author twice about 10 times, said it only happens "because an author is so good it's irresistible."

"I have to say this will become a classic book, I just know it is true. And the reason is because the writing is so profoundly eloquent, but also familiar. I felt like I had gone home to myself. I felt like I was sitting in my grandmother's kitchen. I felt like all these people I knew so well. It felt so familiar. It just felt like a welcome home reunion," Winfrey said.

