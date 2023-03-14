Oprah Winfrey reflects on writing a letter to Donald Trump in 2000

Former President Donald Trump is releasing a new book that features private letters from politicians and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, who reflected this week on the note she wrote to him in 2000.

She wrote at the time, "Too bad we're not running for office," according to Axios. "What a TEAM!"

"I think he'd written a book and said that he wanted me to be his running mate ... if he decided to run," Winfrey said in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CBS Mornings."

"And when I heard that this letter is now going to be a part of a book, I thought, 'Oh, wasn't that nice of me to write a note.' That's what I thought, because I'm always like, 'Oh, I should write a note. The person did this, or I should write a note,'" she said. "So I'm really happy that I wrote a note."

But she said she's not thinking that she and Trump would be a team.

"I might have thought it back then. I might have thought it 23 years ago," she told CBS News' Gayle King.

"I'm not thinking it today," she added.

"Letters to Trump," expected to be released in April, includes correspondence from other high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton, Princess Diana and Richard Nixon, as well as North Korea's Kim Jong Un, according to Axios.