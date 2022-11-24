Which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Americans looking to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping Thursday have fewer options than before the pandemic, with more retailers now closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

The practice by major retail chains of launching in-store Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving came to an abrupt end in 2020, when COVID-19 made going to crowded malls particularly unappealing.

While it was presented as a gift of the day off to employees, the idea seemed to go over well with the public. Target, for instance, in 2021 announced it would never be open again for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving.

In a pinch, shoppers needing last-minute ingredients or basic necessities will find some retailers open on Thursday, although many with shortened hours. Here's which retailers will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Apple stores

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale's

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

Home Depot

Ikea

J.C. Penney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam's Club

Sephora

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walmart

Stores open on Thanksgiving