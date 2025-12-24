What's open on Christmas Eve 2025? Stores, fast-food places and more major chains you can visit today

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Christmas, many people will participate in another grand holiday tradition — dashing out for last-minute groceries or holiday gifts. Retailers and other businesses often adjust their hours on Christmas Eve, so it's best to plan ahead and check local store schedules before heading out.

Read on to find out which grocery stores, restaurants and big-box retailers are open on Christmas Eve, and if they have special hours.

Which grocery store chains are open on Christmas Eve?

Food Lion stores are open until 7 p.m. local time; pharmacies will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Stop & Shop stores are open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Trader Joe's is open, but will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Wegmans will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Whole Foods stores open at their regular time and close at 7 p.m.

Which drugstore chains are open on Christmas Eve?

CVS Pharmacy is open on Christmas Eve, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours

Walgreens is open; pharmacy hours may vary based on location

Which fast-food chains and restaurants are open on Christmas Eve?

Looking for a place to grab a bite amid the holiday rush? You're in luck, as many fast-food chains will remain open on Christmas Eve. Still, it's wise to check your local outlet's hours as they may vary by location.

Select Applebee's locations will be open

Burger King

Domino's stores are not required to be open on Christmas Eve, according to a spokesperson. Customers should check the pizza chain's website for local hours of operation

Dunkin'

IHOP

McDonald's

Taco Bell

Starbucks

Does mail run on Christmas Eve?

Local U.S. post office locations will be open on Christmas Eve, and mail will be delivered except for Priority Mail Express, according to the USPS. The postal service will also pick up mail placed in blue collection boxes on December 24 if you're unable to make it to the post office.

UPS will deliver packages on Christmas Eve. However, pickup service looks a little different that day. See UPS' holiday schedule for details.

Where can I buy presents on Christmas Eve?

Many retailers are extending their hours on Christmas Eve so people can squeeze in last-minute gift shopping. However, a few will close early, so make sure to plan ahead.

Best Buy's Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m local time

Costco is open on Christmas Eve

Most Dollar General stores will be open until 10 p.m.

Home Depot will close early at 5 p.m.

HomeGoods, Marshalls, Sierra and T.J. Maxx will all operate on special hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IKEA will close early on Christmas Eve, with store hours varying based on location

JCPenney stores will open early on Christmas Eve at 9 a.m. Closing times vary by location

Kohl's stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy's locations are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Michaels is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Petco hours vary by location, with most opening at the regular time of 9 a.m. and closing early at 7 p.m.

Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Walmart will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, the stock market is open on Christmas Eve, although it will close early at 1 p.m EDT. Trading typically goes to 4 p.m.