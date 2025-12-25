Is anything open on Christmas Day 2025? Here are the stores, restaurants and fast-food chains you can go to today

Most Americans likely won't be dashing through the snow for Christmas, given this year's unseasonably warm weather, but many may need to dash to the store for last-minute dinner ingredients or essentials. Most major retail stores and grocery chains are closed on Christmas Day, with a few notable exceptions.

If you're planning on doing some shopping or eating out this holiday, it's best to double-check stores' operating hours, as they may vary by location. Read on to see which retailers are open this Christmas.

Is Walmart open on Christmas?

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day. On Dec. 26, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since hours may vary at some locations, it's wise to check via the retailer's online store locator.

Which convenience and drugstores are open on Christmas Day?

A few chains are open in case you need household essentials or something from the pharmacy.

Open on Christmas:

CVS and Walgreens will both be open on Christmas, although store and pharmacy hours may vary

Most 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 on Christmas

Sheetz stores are open with regular hours (24/7)

Closed on Christmas:

Dollar General

Rite Aid

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.

Closed:

Aldi

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Publix

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's

Wegmans

Exceptions:

Certain Albertsons and Safeway locations will remain open with adjusted hours.

Which restaurants and fast-food places are open on Christmas Day?

Not keen on cooking this holiday season? You're in luck, as many restaurants and fast-food chains will continue to serve customers on Christmas Day. Most stores have some type of online locator tool you can use to check hours, which may vary by location.

Open on Christmas

Applebee's

A Domino's spokesperson said the restaurant chain doesn't require stores to remain open on Christmas Day, and encouraged customers to check their website for local hours of operation.

Many Dunkin' locations will be open on Christmas Day

IHOP

Many McDonald's locations will welcome customers

Some Starbucks locations will be closed on Christmas, while some may have limited hours

Closed on Christmas

Chick-fil-A

Taco Bell

What superstores and department stores are open on Christmas Day?

Most major retailers are closed on Christmas

Closed on Christmas

Best Buy

Costco

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Petco

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Sam's Club

Sierra

Target

T.J. Maxx

Is the post office open on Christmas?

Post office locations nationwide will be closed Christmas Day and mail will not be delivered, according to the USPS. Operations are set to resume on December 26.

Is UPS delivering on Christmas?

UPS will not have any pick-up or delivery services on Christmas Day, except for Express Critical delivery.

Is the stock market open on Christmas?

The stock market will be closed on Christmas Day, with trading scheduled to resume on December 26.