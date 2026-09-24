Officer fended off Ontario synagogue gunman despite being shot multiple times, authorities say

One of the officers who helped prevent a shooting at an Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur continued fighting off the gunman despite being shot multiple times, officials revealed Thursday. Police also confirmed the shooter was targeting the Jewish community in a "hate-motivated" attack.

Constable Jeff Smith was shot several times, suffering wounds to his head and torso, but continued fending off the attack until a second officer, Constable Mike McCurdy, arrived, Belleville Police Service Chief Murray Rodd said at a Thursday news conference.

Smith was shot almost immediately with a shotgun, Rodd said, before he was even able to get out of his car.

"Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, within moments of encountering the armed suspect, Constable Smith exited his vehicle and engaged the attacker," Rodd said. This went on for almost three minutes before McCurdy arrived.

Rodd said Smith and McCurdy's actions prevented "what would have become an unimaginable tragedy" and that they were the only thing that prevented the gunman from getting into the synagogue.

Spray from buckshot can be seen on the side of a vehicle where a police officer was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Ontario, Canada. Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Smith remains hospitalized and is set to undergo several surgeries related to "serious head trauma," Rodd said, adding: "While his recovery will be lengthy and challenging, he is making progress every day."

Smith's injuries include bone fractures, and he still has shrapnel inside him, officials said.

The shooting took place Sunday near Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario. The gunman, identified as Sean Ward, 29, from Quinte West, was hospitalized with serious injuries after the shooting and later died, police said earlier this week.

Rodd said Thursday the attempted attack was a "hate-motivated crime."

A police officer walks past the Sons of Jacob Synagogue. Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images

"This was a deliberate attack directed at members of the Jewish community during one of the holiest observances of the year," he said.

Rodd also noted the shooter "had the means, the motive, and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue. The loss of life and irreversible damage that could have been rippled through our community for generations cannot be overstated."

Rodd said the shooter had several firearms with him, in addition to the shotgun, and enough ammunition to continue a gun battle for a "long period of time," along with containers of gasoline in his car.