Electronics and jewelry top list of products in short supply, survey finds

Consumers are already feeling the impact of empty shelves amid the global supply-chain crisis, a new survey from Adobe Digital Insights found. Online shoppers encountered more than 2 billion out-of-stock messages in October, roughly double the same time last year, according to the software maker, which tracks purchasing data.

Electronics, jewelry, apparel, pet supplies and home and garden items topped the list of products that are in short supply, according to Adobe.

"Consumers are beginning to understand the real impact of the supply-chain challenges," Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said in a blog post. "Some have begun to adjust their holiday strategy accordingly, with parents shopping for toys earlier and some settling for gift cards this season."

A recent Morning Consult poll taken in mid-October found 74% of those who encountered out-of-stock issues online headed to physical retailers instead.

"For those who have not yet started their holiday shopping, they will need to be prepared to be flexible," Schreiner said.

They may also need to get moving for popular toys this season. Those include Pop Fidget toys, Got2Glow Fairy Finder, and Bluey toys, according to Adobe.

Top electronic devices include Oculus Quest 2, audio soundbars, Samsung & TCL televisions, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, air fryers, Roku streaming sticks, Fire TV sticks, HP laptops, Chromebooks and Dell notebooks, Adobe found.

Shoppers are likely to find less generous discounts for electronics compared to last year. Reductions hover around 9%, less than last year's 13%, Adobe found. But toy discounts are higher, averaging about 16%, roughly double last year's sales.

Consumers are spending more, shelling out $72.4 billion in October, up 8% compared with the year-ago period. Shoppers have shelled out $680 billion this year, a 9% increase from 2020 and a whopping 57% more than 2019, according to Adobe.