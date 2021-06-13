One year after a mass shooting, a young victim recovers

The videos below were originally published on November 5, 2018, one year after the shooting at the First Baptist Church.

It has been more than 3 years since Ryland Ward's life almost ended, since the day a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and killed 26 people, including Ryland's stepmother, Joann. She was shot more than 20 times as she shielded her children. Her daughters, Emily and Brooke, didn't make it, but Ryland and his stepsister, Rihanna, survived.

Assistant fire chief Rusty Duncan, a first responder on the scene, found Ryland that day. He had been shot five times—one wound for each year of his short life—and the injuries he sustained from the AR-15 style rifle were extensive. When Rusty carried him out of the church, another medic assumed Ryland was already dead and pulled out a black tag. In triage, a black tag is used to mark the deceased and those whose injuries are so extensive they will not survive treatment. But Rusty refused to put a black tag on the young boy in his arms.

When 60 Minutes met Ryland one year later, it had taken 24 surgeries to repair his arm, leg, pelvis, intestines, kidney, bladder and hip – but he was surviving. And with the help of therapy, doctors were working to make sure his recovery was more than physical.

"He's a delightful kid, you know, full of life, full of energy," said Dr. Donna Roybal, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the director of a pediatric PTSD clinic at University Hospital in San Antonio said at the time. "Definitely has a lot of those resilient factors, that resiliency that you wish you could bottle up in some ways. But [he] also struggles, as you would expect a child who has gone through that would have."

Ryland began psychiatric care very soon after the shooting. At University Hospital, Dr. Roybal set up her clinic in the same location as pediatric trauma surgeon Dr. Lillian Liao, who also treated Ryland. The proximity made it easier for patients like Ryland to couple psychiatric care with their medical care.

In her treatment, Dr. Roybal used trauma-focused play therapy. As Ryland explored the toys in the room, Dr. Roybal analyzed his feelings from how he played and what he played with. During one appointment, Ryland played with an ambulance—which was a good sign, according to Dr. Roybal.

"He wasn't afraid to play with it," Dr. Roybal told correspondent Scott Pelley in the video above. "Some kids don't want to think about what happened to them at all and will avoid that toy entirely."

When Dr. Roybal directly asked Ryland about his feelings, he usually told her he felt happy. But that wasn't the emotion he felt the most. His predominant feeling typically swung between sad and angry. Dr. Roybal said her task at the time was to help him process what happened so he could mitigate those emotions.

"Part of our job is to help him understand and make sense of it in his world so that he's not angry, so that he's not sad to the point where it's going to interfere with his life," Dr. Roybal said.

"He's not a quitter"

On November 5, 2017, Rusty Duncan, a first responder, didn't know anyone was alive when he carefully stepped through the aftermath of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. Then, a small hand reached out and grabbed his pant leg. It was Ryland, lying out of sight underneath his stepmother.

"When I pulled Ryland out of the church, it was almost like nothing else crossed my mind," Rusty said in the video above. "Like, I didn't think about anybody else. I didn't even know Ryland. But for some reason that day, I didn't think of anybody else the whole time."

Rusty hasn't been able to forget Ryland since that November morning. After visiting Ryland in the hospital, Rusty has taken him to the movies and invited him over to play with his own children. Today, he considers them "friends for life."

Rusty even taught his new friend martial arts at his nearby studio. Ryland, a boy whose injuries were so grave that a medic assigned him a black tag, can now breaking boards with his hands and feet.

"He's not a quitter," Rusty said. "He's not afraid to try new things. Yeah, he's pretty amazing."

Ryland, now 9 years old, has undergone nearly 30 surgeries, including ones to remove shrapnel from his arm. He and Rusty remain friends, and continue to see each other regularly.

