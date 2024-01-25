One escaped Arkansas inmate apprehended, second remains at large

Authorities have apprehended one of the two inmates who escaped from an Arkansas jail last weekend, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Noah Roush, 22, was apprehended in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the sheriff's office told CBS News. No details were provided on how he was captured.

Fellow escaped inmate Jatonia Bryant, 23, remains at large, the sheriffs office disclosed.

The jail from which the two escaped is also located in Pine Bluff.

Jatonia Bryant, 23, (L) and Noah Roush,22, (R) went missing from the Jefferson County jail in Arkansas on Jan. 20, 2023. Jefferson County Sheriff

Roush and Bryant were discovered missing from the Jefferson County jail, also known as the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center, at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday. However, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office operations commander Major Bean told CBS affiliate KTHV that the security video showed that the two had made their escape on the night of Saturday, Jan. 20.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday announced a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the capture of either of the escapees.

At the time of their escape, Bryant was being held on murder charges stemming from a shooting, while Roush was detained for on suspicion of burglary, the sheriff's office said.

Both men were considered armed and dangerous.

Pine Bluff is located about 40 miles south of Little Rock.