Omarosa says "I will not be silenced"

Omarosa Manigault Newman says she "will not be silenced" by the Trump campaign.

Omarosa spoke to The Associated Press hours after the president's campaign announced it was filing an arbitration action against the former aide alleging she broke a secrecy agreement.

In an interview with AP, Omarosa said she believes the action was intended to keep her from telling her story. She says she "will not be intimidated."

"I'm not going to be bullied by Donald Trump," she says.

Omarosa, nonetheless, declined to answer several questions about her time in the White House, citing the arbitration action.

But she continued to unleash criticism of Mr. Trump, suggesting he's unfit to be president and is intentionally sowing racial division.

Mr. Trump has pushed back strongly against Omarosa's allegation that she has heard a tape where the president said the "N-word" on the set of "The Apprentice," the reality television show he hosted. The president tweeted Monday night that "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have." Mr. Trump then called her a "dog" in a tweet on Thursday morning.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

At the White House press briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she had never heard Mr. Trump use the slur.

"I can't guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly," Sanders said.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" Tuesday, Omarosa said that she recorded conversations with White House officials and the president to "protect herself."

"I wanted to have this type of documentation so that in the event I found myself in this position where they're questioning my credibility, saying they never discussed the N-word tape, they never heard these accusations, the president never heard these accusations when in fact this tape proves they discussed it at high levels of the Trump campaign," Omarosa said.

A 2016 recording obtained by CBS News overnight revealed audio of Omarosa, Trump campaign adviser Lynne Patton, and Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson discussing the alleged tape where Mr. Trump supposedly said the "n-word."