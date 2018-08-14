Trump calls Omarosa a dog -- but she's not alone

What do Kristen Stewart, Mitt Romney, Reverend Jeremiah Wright and Omarosa Manigault Newman have in common?

They've all been called "dog[s]" on Twitter by President Trump. On Tuesday morning, the president tweeted praise for chief of staff John Kelly for "quickly firing that dog" Omarosa, who is hawking a tell-all book (published by a division of Simon and Schuster, which is a division of CBS) about her time as a senior White House aide. She was dismissed by Kelly in December.

The president has repeatedly referred to Omarosa as "wacky," said she was "not smart" and this morning described her as a "crazed, crying lowlife."

Asked today whether it was appropriate for the president to call a woman a "dog," the president's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway responded, "I think it's inappropriate for people to say they've never heard the president use certain words while they're here; never tell any of us they had concern about it and then say it later on."

Conway's point about the president using those "certain words" often is grounded in a wealth of evidence.

As a private citizen and as a candidate, Mr. Trump routinely used social media to insult perceived opponents. And calling them a "dog" was one of his preferred barbs. He's used the term for actors, foreign leaders, media figures, rappers and politicians.

A few examples:

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!"

"Reverend Wright was dumped like a dog by @BarackObama--he can't be feeling too good."

"Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is."

Steve Bannon got "dumped like a dog by almost everyone," the president tweeted in January after Bannon was quoted in Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury."

And he does it in real life, too, not just online.

According to then-candidate Trump, Hillary Clinton "cheated like a dog," by allegedly being leaked primary debate questions in advance.

Marco Rubio, Mr. Trump said during the primary, "sweats like a dog." Both Mitt Romney and Ted Cruz choked like dogs, according to Mr. Trump, because they did not win elections.

Several people have been (or should be) "fired like a dog," according to Mr. Trump including former NBC News anchor David Gregory, current NBC News anchor Chuck Todd, writer Erick Erickson, Ted Cruz's former communications director, conservative pundit Glenn Beck, and comedian and TV host Bill Maher.

The phrase "fired like a dog" raises the question: can dogs get fired? And if so, are dog firings somehow different than human firings.

Without getting into a philosophical debate, the literal interpretation probably isn't the correct one. As Conway said, it's not like the Queens-born billionaire hasn't said these sorts of things before.

The dog days of summer really are upon us.