Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu has advice for aspiring figure skaters: "Don't try to be the next me"

Milan, Italy — U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu smiled as she recalled the "so hype" crowd Thursday after winning Olympic gold in the women's singles event — a first for Team USA since 2002.

"Just the energy in the arena. That's why I skate," Liu told "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Kelly O'Grady in Milan, Italy, on Friday.

The 20-year-old skater said she doesn't feel nervous when she slides onto the ice; instead, she focuses on the joy the sport brings her. To "protect [her] peace," she surrounds herself with friends who keep her grounded. She says she has also learned to say no when necessary.

Liu acknowledges that becoming an Olympic athlete requires a balance of hard work, dedication, and a genuine love for the sport.

"I love working hard and pushing myself to the limit, but to do that, I need rest," Liu said, emphasizing the importance of recognizing when to prioritize recovery.

U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu competes in the Winter Olympics on her way to a gold medal on Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

She made history as the youngest U.S. women's champion at 13, then stunned the skating world by retiring at 16 following her 2022 Olympic debut in Beijing, where she placed sixth. But two years later, she got the itch to return to the ice.

"I wasn't planning to return to competition at this point," she told "60 Minutes" in January. "I just wanted quick hits of dopamine, basically."

In June 2024, Liu started training again full time with coaches Massimo Scali and Phillip DiGuglielmo. Her comeback wasn't about the hardware, but about the journey.

"I hope [my story is] inspiring, and I hope it allows for others to...break through more," Liu said, adding that she also wants her program and personal style to be remembered.

For skaters aspiring to be "the next Alysa," Liu has advice: "Don't try to be the next me."

While she hopes she inspires other athletes to pursue their passions, she wants to remind everyone to be their authentic selves.

"At the end of the day, take some time for yourself. Spend time alone. I think it really helped me," she advised.

As for advice for her younger self, Liu said she wouldn't tell her a thing.

"She's going to figure it out herself. I don't want to change anything," Liu said.