Olivia Rodrigo and other stars bring ASL interpreters to Grammys red carpet

Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic win big at Grammys as Joni Mitchell returns to the stage

One week after "CODA" star Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar, the Deaf community on Twitter was excited to see inclusivity at the Grammys when some of music's biggest stars were seen walking the red carpet with sign language interpreters.

Country star Mickey Guyton, left, and singer-songwriter Elle King, right, were seen at the Grammy Awards red carpet with ASL interpreters on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. CBS Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo won praise Sunday night — not only when the Disney star took home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and an award for Best Pop Solo Performance — but when she was seen answering questions with an ASL interpreter at her side.

Olivia Rodrigo appears on the Grammys red carpet with a sign language interpreter on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. ET Online

Rodrigo, whose debut album "Sour" premiered at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, was praised for the decision by Deaf artists including actress Marlee Matlin and musician Sean Forbes.

Thank you @oliviarodrigo for having an ASL interpreter with you, that was badass. Wish more would have had their interviews ASL accessible. — seanforbes (@seanforbes) April 4, 2022

"We stan an inclusive queen," tweeted one fan, while another reminded everyone that the Grammys should "be accessible for Deaf viewers at home."

Olivia Rodrigo bringing a sign language interpreter for her interviews 😭😭 we stan an inclusive queen #GRAMMYs — Cam (@OhhhDarling) April 3, 2022

OLIVIA RODRIGO AMONG OTHER GRAMMY NOMINEES REALLY HAD AN ASL INTERPRETER ACCOMPANY THEM & INTERPRET FOR THEM ON THE RED CARPET AS THEY DID INTERVIEWS SO IT COULD BE ACCESSIBLE FOR DEAF VIEWERS AT HOME. 👏 #GRAMMYs — Alessandra🦻🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@deafmoonchild) April 4, 2022

There were other attendees seen with ASL interpreters too, including country star Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Elle King.

.@IBM Watson tracked down so many interesting facts about Mickey Guyton in seconds. What #GRAMMYInsights have you learned? pic.twitter.com/qkrsYgMKn1 — CBS (@CBS) April 3, 2022

I would love to see one entire ASL access stream from the #GRAMMYs - it seems some of the artists had interpreters tag along with them... curious if there are other feeds/interviews with ASL interpreters TAG ME, I want to see!! @ElleKingMusic had one! pic.twitter.com/wAM034DKxW — seanforbes (@seanforbes) April 4, 2022