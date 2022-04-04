Olivia Rodrigo and other stars bring ASL interpreters to Grammys red carpet
One week after "CODA" star Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar, the Deaf community on Twitter was excited to see inclusivity at the Grammys when some of music's biggest stars were seen walking the red carpet with sign language interpreters.
Olivia Rodrigo won praise Sunday night — not only when the Disney star took home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and an award for Best Pop Solo Performance — but when she was seen answering questions with an ASL interpreter at her side.
Rodrigo, whose debut album "Sour" premiered at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, was praised for the decision by Deaf artists including actress Marlee Matlin and musician Sean Forbes.
"We stan an inclusive queen," tweeted one fan, while another reminded everyone that the Grammys should "be accessible for Deaf viewers at home."
There were other attendees seen with ASL interpreters too, including country star Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Elle King.
