23-year-old woman missing after night out at Boston bar

Boston police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman disappeared after a night out. CBS Boston reports that Olivia Ambrose, known as "Liviy," was last seen outside of Hennessey's on Union Street Saturday night.

"My hope is that she shows up, comes back, walks right through that door, walks right into the apartment," said Frannie Ambrose, her twin sister.

Ambrose said they were dancing at the busy bar and that they got separated at some point before her sister left. Olivia Ambrose never returned to her apartment that night.

Olivia Ambrose WBZ

"For some unknown reason she left without saying goodbye," said Heather Ambrose, Olivia's mother.

She had been dancing with a man around her own age who apparently got kicked out of the bar. Security cameras show Olivia Ambrose and the man walking across the street.

Ambrose is 5'2" with blue eyes and curly medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and grey coat. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Boston Police.