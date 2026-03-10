Team USA's Oksana Masters wins 11th Paralympic gold medal: "On top of the world right now"

Oksana Masters' 11th Paralympic gold medal was "redemption" for the most decorated American Winter Paralympian.

And it was clear just how much it meant to her.

Masters screamed loudly several times in delight after winning the women's sprint sitting discipline in Para cross-country skiing on Tuesday at Milan Cortina in Italy.

She finished second in the event four years ago.

"It was just such a relief and redemption from Beijing. It was the one that got away. I love sprints and I hate sprints because there's so much stress," Masters said.

"I struggle with believing in myself and that was a big thing. The team believed in me, so I wanted to show up for my team."

Oksana Masters of Team USA celebrates after winning gold in the Para cross-country skiing sprint sitting final at the Paralympics, March 10, 2026, in Val di Fiemme, Italy. Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Masters was 40 meters behind leader Yunji Kim at the start of the final incline but powered up the ascent to overtake her rival as they crested the summit.

"I hate chasing. I would rather be chased, but I do realize that I do well with chasing and reeling people in, one by one, staying smooth and relaxed," Masters added.

It was a second gold medal at Milan Cortina for Masters, who won the women's sprint sitting discipline in Para biathlon on Saturday. The 36-year-old was coming off a difficult season that included surgery, a bone infection and a concussion.

"I feel absolutely on top of the world right now, just in complete shock, and so, so happy," she added.

Oksana Masters of Team USA celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Para cross-country skiing women's sprint sitting at the Paralympics, March 10, 2026, in Val di Fiemme, Italy. Luke Hales/Getty Images for IPC

Masters now has seven Winter Paralympic gold medals to go along with her four victories at the Summer Paralympics. She has competed in every Paralympics since 2012, earning medals in Para cross-country and Para biathlon in the winter and Para cycling and Para rowing in the summer.

Her total medal haul stands at 21 — 16 in the Winter Games and five in the Summer Games.

Masters was born in Ukraine with birth defects believed to be related to the Chernobyl nuclear accident. She had to go through orphanages at an early age in Ukraine before being adopted.

Gay Masters, a professor at the University of Louisville, adopted her when she was 7 years old and raised her as a single parent, according to Team USA.

She had her left leg amputated at age 9, and her right leg amputated at age 14.

According to Team USA, Masters won the Laureus World sportsperson of the year with a disability award in 2020 and was the first Para athlete to earn a nomination in the best athlete category for women's sports at the ESPYs.