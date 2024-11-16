Oklahoma attorney general says state schools superintendent cannot mandate students watch prayer video

What to know about the Louisiana case that blocked schools from displaying the 10 Commandments

The Oklahoma attorney general's office responded after the state's education superintendent sent an email this week to public school administrators requiring them to show students his video announcement of a new Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism. In the video, he prays for President-elect Trump.

Ryan Walters, a Republican, announced the new office on Wednesday and on Thursday sent the email to school superintendents statewide. The new department will be within the state's Department of Education. Walters said it would "oversee the investigation of abuses to individual religious freedom or displays of patriotism."

"In one of the first steps of the newly created department, we are requiring all of Oklahoma schools to play the attached video to all kids that are enrolled," according to the email. Districts were also told to send the video to all parents of students.

In the video, Walters says religious liberty has been attacked and patriotism mocked "by woke teachers unions," then prays for the leaders of the United States after saying students do not have to join in the prayer.

"In particular, I pray for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country," Walters said.

The office of state Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement Friday saying Walters has no authority under state law to issue such a mandate.

"Not only is this edict unenforceable, it is contrary to parents' rights, local control and individual free-exercise rights," said the attorney general's office spokesperson Phil Bacharach.

Multiple school districts have also said they had no plans to show students the video.

Walters, a former public school teacher elected in 2022, ran on a platform of fighting "woke ideology," banning books from school libraries and getting rid of "radical leftists" who he claims are indoctrinating children in classrooms. He already faces two lawsuits over his June mandate that schools incorporate the Bible into lesson plans for students in grades 5 through 12. Several school districts have previously stated that they will disregard the mandate.

One of the lawsuits also notes that the initial request for proposal released by the State Department of Education to purchase the Bibles appears to have been tailored to match Bibles endorsed by now President-elect Donald Trump that sell for $59.99 each.

Earlier this week, Walters announced he had purchased more than 500 Bibles to be used in Advanced Placement government classes. The education department that the 500 Bibles are "God Bless the USA Bibles" and were ordered Thursday for about $25,000. They will arrive "in the coming weeks," the department said.