Oklahoma college basketball player dies after suffering injury during game in Texas

A basketball player at a junior college in Oklahoma who was injured during a game has died, school officials said.

Connors State College sophomore Ethan Dietz died Tuesday after he was injured during the second half of a game Saturday in Texas, the school said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. A spokesperson for the college, Shannon Rigsby, said initial reports indicate Dietz suffered some kind of head injury, but that she didn't have any more information.

"Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team," according to the statement from the school. "While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Dietz scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his final game against Grayson College before suffering the fatal injury.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with the college's athletic director and men's basketball coach.

Several of the college's men's and women's basketball games were canceled following Dietz's death. The school said counseling would be made available to students, faculty and staff.

Dietz was a 6-foot-8 forward from Vilonia, Arkansas, who was averaging 11 points per game through eight games so far this season, according to the team's website.

"Ethan's loss reminds us all how precious life is and how much those around us impact our lives," the school said in its statement. "As we move through this loss together as a community, let's be inspired by Ethan's spirit, friendship and love."

A vigil in his honor was scheduled for Dec. 1 at the college's campus in Warner, Oklahoma.