911 call flagged video of men in flames linked to Ohio State fraternity: "They set their pledges on fire"

Police released a 911 call reporting a video that appears to show two panicked men engulfed in flames in an alleged hazing incident at an Ohio State University fraternity over the weekend.

"They set their pledges on fire, and there's a video of it. And I just want to send it in so that something gets done about it," the caller told Columbus police dispatch on Sunday, a day after police said the incident took place. "They put gasoline on him and lit him on fire, and then just kind of stood there and laughed."

The caller said they received the video in a sorority group chat, but they weren't there in person, according to the 911 call.

Columbus police on Tuesday also released a report of their preliminary investigation into the incident allegedly involving Ohio State's chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which said "two victims participated in an activity that was dangerous" and that it resulted in second- and third-degree burns.

The report did not identify the victims.

Police spoke to SAE President George Limperis, who gave a statement, according to the redacted report, but no other details were provided.

Ohio State announced Monday it had temporarily suspended the fraternity while authorities investigate the video.

The video, which has since been widely shared on social media, shows a large group of people, many wearing the school's red and white colors, standing around a man sitting on the ground with his sweatpants on fire. The man appears to lunge at a second person in a panic and tackle him. The other man's clothing also catches fire, and they both roll on the ground attempting to remove their clothes while some bystanders attempt to help.

"The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving medical care," Ohio State University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said in a statement on Monday. "Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university's values."

In a separate statement on Monday, Sigma Alpha Epsilon CEO Steve Mitchell said he was aware of the video and was working with university officials and local law enforcement.

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon holds its collegiate members to high standards of conduct and accountability. Behavior that violates these standards has no place in our organization. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation," Mitchell said.