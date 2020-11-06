Live

Watch CBSN Live

Job growth stalled in October as coronavirus surged

By Irina Ivanova

/ MoneyWatch

A Nation In Need: A Stimulus Checklist
A Nation In Need: A Stimulus Checklist 38:29

Hiring across the U.S. stalled in October as coronavirus cases flared across the U.S. Employers added 638,000 jobs last month, a slight drop from 672,000 the previous month, the Labor Department said on Friday.

In a more positive sign, the nation's unemployment rate dropped by a full percentage point, to 6.9%, as more unemployed workers found jobs. The economy has recovered about 12 million of the 22 million jobs lost in April and May as COVID-19 was spreading around the U.S.

This is a developing story.

First published on November 6, 2020 / 8:49 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue