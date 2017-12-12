School bus fire kills 2 in Oakland, Iowa

OAKLAND, Iowa -- Authorities say two people died in a school bus fire in western Iowa Tuesday morning. The fire on the Riverside Community School District bus was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday southeast of Oakland, Iowa.

Pottawattamie County sheriff's Lt. Rob Ambrose told the Omaha World-Herald the victims have been identified as the man who was driving the bus and a student. Ambrose told the newspaper wasn't releasing the student's age or gender yet.

When the fire was first reported, authorities thought there may have been as many as 20 students on the bus, but Ambrose told the paper only two people were on board.

The bus was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Chief Deputy Sheriff John Reynolds said in a statement the remains of two people were found after the fire was extinguished.

CBS affiliate KMTV reports the fire is under investigation.