NYSE investigating technical issue affecting some stock prices

The New York Stock Exchange on Monday said it is investigating a technical problem that has Class A shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway seemingly down almost 100%.

The issue prompted trading to be halted in Berkshire's A-class shares, along with Barrick Gold and Nuscale Power, both of which also showed faulty and steep declines. Trading continued in Berkshire's B-class shares.

The NYSE said in a 10:11 a.m. EST update that it was probing the issue related to the limit up and limit down brands.

—This is a developing story.