NYPD shoot, kill man they say was armed with "machete-type sword"

NEW YORK — Police in New York City say an officer searching for guns and drugs in a Bronx apartment shot a man wielding a "machete-type sword," reports CBS New York. The fatal shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Speaking at an early morning news conference, NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said a group of Emergency Service Division officers were executing a search warrant after getting reports of handguns and drugs inside the apartment.

"Upon entering the apartment, two members of the team went to a rear bedroom where they were confronted by a male brandishing a machete-type sword with a two-foot blade," Monahan said. "The uniformed officers ordered the subject to drop the weapon and he refused to comply."

Monahan said the man began to approach one of the officers, who fired one shot from his service weapon, striking the man in the chest.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by police, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Monahan said the deceased man was not the person police were looking for when they entered the apartment.

That man arrived at the scene later and was taken into custody. Police have not said if he will face charges in connection with the warrant.