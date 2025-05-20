Fanatics promo event pits sports fans against pros like Tom Brady — with top prize of $1 million

Ever wonder what it would be like to face off against a sports legend like Tom Brady? Well, now you can.

Fanatics, the global sports platform that offers everything from team shirts and collectibles to online betting, is introducing a "first-of-its-kind" skills-based contest at its second annual Fanatics Fest, the company said in a statement on the event. The second annual Fanatics Fest will take place in New York City and allow sports fans to compete against athletes and celebrities in a series of eight "unique sports-themed skills challenges," according to the statement.

Big names slated to take part in the fan-based competition include Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Jordan Chiles, Jayden Daniels, Druski, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Rob Gronkowski, James Harden, Kevin Hart, Tyreek Hill, IShowSpeed, KSI, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Alex Rodriguez, Seth Rollins, C.J. Stroud, and Russell Wilson, with more to be announced, according to Fanatics.

Up for grabs is $2 million in prizes, including $1 million in cash for the first-place winner and a Ferrari 812 GTS for the second-place winner. A LeBron James trading card worth up to $250,000 is also on the table. If no fans finish in the top three, the highest-scoring one will receive $100,000, the Fanatics Fest website says.

Challenges will include something for every sports fans, such as an NHL-washer-dryer puck shooting contest, NBA-around the world basketball, FIFA-goal scoring, an NFL game that will test fans' quarterback skills, among others. Each of the games will allow fans to rack up points, although only competitors' six best scores will count, according to Fanatics.

To enter, fans are asked to submit a short video showing off their athletic tricks as well as explaining why they deserve to be selected. "Your story, your skills, your dunks, your catches — whatever makes you a standout. We want to see it," the Fanatics Fest website says.

Fifty fans will ultimately be selected to compete, according to Fanatics.

Last year's inaugural Fanatics Fest drew 70,000 sports fans and hundreds of athletes and celebrities according to Fanatics. This year's event will be held at New York City's Javits Center from June 20-22.

"Seeing the pure joy, excitement and enthusiasm from all the fans who attended our first event last summer was absolutely incredible and I could not be more excited to bring Fanatics Fest back to New York City this June," said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in a December announcement of the event.