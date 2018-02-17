NYC subways delayed by poodle on the tracks

NEW YORK -- It doesn't take much to slow down the New York subway system. On Friday afternoon, one bundle of fur stopped train service on a transit line between Brooklyn and Manhattan. The dog named Dakota has a face that will stop traffic – or at least the F train, CBS New York reports.

It was coming to the end of a long Friday for Hill when the alert went out that a poodle had escaped from her dog walker by the York Street subway station and was lost somewhere on the tracks.

"We heard Control come on the radio that there was a dog that was lost in the system, and everyone was basically on the lookout," MTA supervisor Sanya Hill told CBS New York.

A/C/F train riders, apologies for the delay- Dakota escaped from the dog park and- you guessed it- onto the tracks. Thank @MTA NYCT for the assist on the rescue, job well done by all, service back up & dog on the way to the vet for a minor injury- Appreciate everyone’s patience! pic.twitter.com/gSA5ynPgGX — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 16, 2018

"I basically respond to any situation that's going on that I'm in the area for," she explained, adding she's never responded to a situation like this.

The MTA re-routed the F train for about an hour, while police officers scoured the tracks for Dakota. As Hill's train was pulling into the Bergen Street station, a passenger said she spotted the poodle.

"Control held back the train so I could safely go down to the roadbed and look for the dog," she said. "As I was walking down, I actually saw the dog cuddled underneath the platform looking very scared. So I pattered her – I was a little leery at first, I didn't want to get bitten."

Hill has worked for the MTA for more than a decade and said helping a passenger – whether on two feet or four – is all part of the job.

"She was very happy, she was excited that we found the dog and everything. She was in tears, which is a good thing," she said.

To top off the tale – it all happened on the Lunar New Year and the first day of the Year of the Dog.