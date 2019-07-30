36 nurses at Kansas City hospital pregnant this year

Kansas City is experiencing a mini baby-boom and ground zero is Children's Mercy Hospital. At one time this year, 36 nurses who work in the neonatal intensive-care unit were pregnant.

So far, there have been 21 deliveries — 19 boys and two girls — and 15 more to come. Every day, these nurses help save the lives of critically ill infants, bringing their families immeasurable joy.

"I think being a mom has given me a whole new perspective and now when I take care of a baby I really do... I know what that mom and dad feel like and this baby is their whole world," said Sarah Carbaneau, a NICU nurse.

Now, these moms and moms-to be-are experiencing that same joy. The angels of Mercy Hospital are delivering the gift of life.