Son of Norway crown princess to stand trial for allegedly raping 4 women

In the biggest scandal to rock Norway's monarchy, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit goes on trial Tuesday accused of raping four women, as well as drug and assault offenses.

Marius Borg Hoiby, Mette-Marit's 29-year-old son from a relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, has been charged with a total of 38 counts, some of which date back to 2018.

He faces up to 16 years in prison if the Oslo district court finds him guilty. The trial, scheduled to last until March 19, is expected to attract intense media coverage.

"When it comes to the Norwegian royal family, it is without a doubt the biggest scandal" in its 120-year history, Trond Noren Isaksen, a historian and expert on Norway's monarchy, told AFP.

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is seen June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway. Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

"There have been controversies surrounding the choice of spouses, about renovations of the palace and these kinds of things, but never any real scandals involving criminal offences, let alone so many," he said.

The most serious charges against Hoiby are the four rapes and the physical and psychological abuse of several ex-girlfriends.

He has so far only confessed to some of the more minor charges.

"Hoiby is saving his version of events for the court," the law firm defending him told AFP.

Some rapes were filmed

A tall blond who cultivates a "bad boy" look with slicked back hair, earrings, rings and tattoos, Hoiby was arrested on Aug. 4, 2024, suspected of assaulting his girlfriend the night before.

Several days later, he admitted he had acted "under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument," having suffered from "mental troubles" and struggling "for a long time with substance abuse."

The investigation into that incident uncovered a slew of other suspected offences, including the rapes of four women while they were sleeping or passed out drunk, some of which he filmed.

The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.

Last week, police announced six new counts against him, including a "serious narcotics offence" from 2020 in which he transported 3.5 kilos of marijuana, without financial compensation. He has confessed to that crime.

The case has brought to light the bad company kept by Hoiby, who has no royal title, no official role and no professional career. The crown prince couple provide for him financially.

It has also deeply embarrassed the royal family, especially his mother, who suffers from an incurable lung illness and who is torn between her role as mother and future queen.

Haakon released a statement on Wednesday, saying neither he nor Mette-Marit plan to attend the trial, he said.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on the individuals, their families and all those who care about them. We understand that this is a difficult time for many of you, and we sympathise," said the statement from Haakon, which was released by the Royal House of Norway and shared in English.

"At the same time, it is reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law. I am confident that those responsible for overseeing the proceedings will ensure that the trial is conducted in as orderly, proper, and just a manner as possible," it continued.

"Important member of our family"

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo has insisted that all people are equal in the eyes of the law, "regardless of their social status, origin or family ties."

"This means that Hoiby should neither be treated more leniently nor more severely because of his family" affiliations, he told AFP.

Hoiby was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Unlike them, he has no official public role.

In his statement Wednesday, Haakon alluded to Hoiby's "autonomous" status.

"Marius Borg Høiby is not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous. We care about him, and he is an important member of our family. He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else — as well as the same rights," Haakon said.

Marius Borg Hoiby sits next to his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, in a file photo taken on June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway. Lise Aserud/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The prosecutor said the most serious crimes carry sentences of up to 10 years behind bars, which can be raised to a maximum of 16 years if the court finds him guilty on several counts.

The scandal — which comes on top of the antics of Princess Martha Louise, Haakon's older sister who married a self-proclaimed American shaman in 2024 — has tarnished the royal family's image, though it still remains very popular in Norway.

An opinion poll published Wednesday by public broadcaster NRK suggested that 70% of those questioned support the monarchy, compared to 81% in 2017.

"People feel compassion for an aging royal couple, who are obviously completely innocent in this matter," Carl-Erik Grimstad, a former palace employee-turned-author said in reference to King Harald and Queen Sonja, both 88 years old and seen as unifying figures for the nation.

And "in times of geopolitical turbulence, people often rally around the symbols closest to them," he added.

The verdict is expected several weeks after the end of the trial.