London — An investigation into the death of a young Iron Age woman whose remains were preserved in a Northern Ireland bog for more than 2,000 years has found that she was beheaded, possibly in a "ritualized killing," when she was between 15 and 22 years old.

The enquiry into the remains known as the "Ballymacombs More Woman," discovered in a peat bog in central Northern Ireland in October 2023, determined that she was decapitated from behind, most likely with a bladed weapon.

"While the precise circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown, the evidence suggested that she may form part of a wider tradition of ritualized killing and sacrifice," said the Ulster Museum, which hosted a coroner's investigation into the two-millennia-old killing. It said the woman's death appeared similar to others documented among Iron Age bodies discovered in bogs across northwest Europe.

The More Woman's body dates from between 343 to 1 B.C., from the prehistoric Iron Age period.

A photo provided by Northern Ireland's police service shows the remains of the "Ballymacombs More Woman," which lay preserved in a peat bog for more than 2,000 years before being discovered in 2023. Police Service Northern Ireland

"Finds like this that are women are incredibly rare," Hannah Crowdy, head of curatorial for Northern Ireland's National Museums, told CBS News partner network BBC News. "She's the first of her kind in Northern Ireland."

"This helps us piece together a part of history that is quite mysterious," Crowdy added. "There's been a really intensive period of research … To honor her, it's important to tell her story and bring that to the fore."

The team that carried out what the Ulster Museum called a "unique public event modelled on a modern coroner's investigation into the remains" used scientific mapping techniques, 3D imaging and analyses of bone, hair, skin and nails to gain evidence of the woman's age, health, diet, physical condition and the injuries that led to her death.

Niamh Baker, the Ulster Museum's curator of archaeology, told the BBC that an osteoarchaeologist — someone who studies archaeological human bones — reviewed the remains and found cut marks on the woman's neck.

"It would appear she was intentionally decapitated in the bog," said Baker. "No skull was recovered with further investigation."

"There are examples of some Iron Age remains in the Republic of Ireland that are male that similarly met violent deaths and some of those are thought to be associated with kingship and sovereignty," said Baker. "Was she a female sovereign? Or it may be that it was related to an agricultural or weather issue at the time."

Residents of the nearby town of Balleghy have named the woman Aine.

"We feel that Aine is one of our own," said Séamus Mac an Fhirléighinn, from the town's historical society, who attended the coroner's investigation."This is her inquest. She needed her people, her family there with her to act on her behalf as advocates."

"Local people are very interested," he said. "We wanted to know who this person was, how she died, how she lived."