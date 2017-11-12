7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Iraq, Iran's state TV reports

Postcard From Japan: Flower artist Makoto Azuma

The Tokyo studio of Makoto Azuma looks more like a laboratory. Azuma's focus is unbroken as his fingers perfect each petal until his creation is complete. And he's always looking for interesting locations to plant his work, captured with stunning photography in deserts, oceans, and even outer space. Ben Tracy talks with the florist whose arrangements bring beauty to the ends of the Earth.