AP November 12, 2017, 2:07 PM

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Iraq, Iran's state TV reports

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's state TV is reporting a 7.4-magnitude earthquake has jolted northern Iraq.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular