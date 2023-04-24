North Dakota's governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion 01:46

North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday.

"This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement.

The law, one of the strictest in the country, takes effect immediately.

Burgum's signature came after North Dakota state senators overwhelmingly passed the bill Wednesday.

Supporters have said the measure protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (left) speaks with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (center) before the start of a meeting between President Biden and governors visiting from states around the country in the East Room of the White House on February 10, 2023. / Getty Images

"We talk about rape and incest, and those are horrific circumstances," Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, said while speaking in support of the bill on the Senate floor. "We certainly want to encourage any child, any woman, that experiences any of this, to immediately go to medical care and get these things taken care of before there's fertilization."

Myrdal added that lawmakers should focus on catching perpetrators and boosting resources for rape kits in order to seek justice for victims, rather than fighting for abortion rights.

Republican Sen. Judy Lee, of West Fargo, said in opposition to the bill that she received an email a few weeks ago from a couple with two 10-year-old foster daughters who were victims of incest.

"No 10-year old girl, who neither has a body or a mind which is capable of dealing with a pregnancy, should be denied a reasonable conversation with a medical professional and her parents about whether or not that's the right decision," Lee said. "I am not in favor of abortion as a birth control means," she added, "but these protections that exist are there for a reason."

The bill passed with a 42-5 vote.

Last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Lawmakers have said they are passing this abortion bill and sending a message to the state's Supreme Court that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

"North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both," Myrdal said in an interview with The Associated Press after Burgum signed the bill. "We're pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value."