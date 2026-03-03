Watch CBS News
Politics

Laurie Buckhout projected to win GOP primary in redrawn North Carolina district held by vulnerable Democrat

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Read Full Bio
Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Washington — Laurie Buckhout won the Republican primary on Tuesday in the redrawn North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, setting up a rematch against Democratic Rep. Don Davis in November. 

Davis is facing a tough reelection bid in a district that has leaned further to the right after several rounds of gerrymandering by state Republicans. Davis is considered one of the most vulnerable House Democrats in the midterm elections.

Davis held off Buckhout in the 2024 election, winning by less than two points after the GOP-controlled legislature redrew the congressional map in 2023. State Republicans approved another redrawn map last year to their advantage.

Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, was up four percentage points against her closest primary challenger Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck in an early February poll from Emerson College, though her lead was within the margin of error. 

President Trump did not endorse a candidate in the GOP primary, which had five candidates.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue