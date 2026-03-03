Laurie Buckhout projected to win GOP primary in redrawn North Carolina district held by vulnerable Democrat

Washington — Laurie Buckhout won the Republican primary on Tuesday in the redrawn North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, setting up a rematch against Democratic Rep. Don Davis in November.

Davis is facing a tough reelection bid in a district that has leaned further to the right after several rounds of gerrymandering by state Republicans. Davis is considered one of the most vulnerable House Democrats in the midterm elections.

Davis held off Buckhout in the 2024 election, winning by less than two points after the GOP-controlled legislature redrew the congressional map in 2023. State Republicans approved another redrawn map last year to their advantage.

Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, was up four percentage points against her closest primary challenger Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck in an early February poll from Emerson College, though her lead was within the margin of error.

President Trump did not endorse a candidate in the GOP primary, which had five candidates.