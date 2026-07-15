Introducing Norah O'Donnell's new health podcast

Forget miracle cures and vague advice: Norah O'Donnell's new women's health podcast, "Healthful," promises to deliver information you can actually use.

The award-winning CBS News correspondent has spent decades asking questions in pursuit of the truth. Now she's using that passion to bring women information on topics that matter most to them — and that have long been ignored by the medical world.

O'Donnell's weekly podcast launches July 22 and will bring you the doctors, scientists and innovators at the forefront of reproductive health, menopause, cancer and wellness.

And yes, Norah will divulge her own wellness secrets — blueberries and Botox among them.

Watch a preview in the video player above. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.