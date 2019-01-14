Women rescued from hostage situation at UPS facility

Two women were rescued from a hostage situation at a UPS facility in New Jersey Monday morning, a prosecutor said. Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore told reporters the women appeared to be unharmed.

The armed man who took the women hostage was shot during the rescue in Logan Township, south of Philadelphia, Fiore said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital, Fiore said. UPS said in a statement that all of its employees at the supply chain processing facility had been accounted for and were "being attended to" by local officials.

Fiore didn't identify the suspect. The man apparently had a prior relationship with one of the women taken hostage, Fiore said.

Both of the women worked for UPS, Fiore said. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, he said.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene, CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. UPS had initially described the incident as an "active shooter situation."