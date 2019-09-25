Nissan recalls 1.23 million vehicles for faulty backup camera

Nissan is recalling 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.

The recall covers many vehicles in the 2018 and 2019 model lineup, according to a letter the automaker sent last week to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes the Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.

Backup camera displays, which put the view from the rear-facing camera onto a screen facing the driver, are required to return to default settings each time the car backs up anew. But vehicles affected by the recall retained the settings adjusted by the driver, which could be harmful if the driver reduced the camera's visibility and did not readjust it before backing.

Owners of affected cars are asked to take them to the dealer for an update of the affected software. Nissan will begin a phased dealer notification starting October 7, while car owners will be notified October 21.

Here are the 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles potentially affected by the recall: