Nikki Haley's husband to deploy to Africa with South Carolina National Guard as she campaigns

File: Governor Nikki Haley, joined by her husband Michael, head to the State House to be sworn in after the Inaugural Prayer service held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015 in Columbia, S.C. Kim Foster-Tobin/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's husband, Michael Haley, will soon begin a yearlong deployment to Africa with the South Carolina National Guard, while she is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, a person familiar with the matter tells CBS News.

Haley's husband is a major in the South Carolina National Guard and joined in 2006 as an officer.

His deployment is expected to last until spring 2024, while Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, is on the campaign trail. This will be Michael Haley's second active-duty deployment overseas. In 2013, he went to Afghanistan's Helmand Province with the South Carolina National Guard.

"Our family, like every military family, is ready to make personal sacrifices when our loved one answers the call," Haley said of her husband.

Recently, the South Carolina National Guard called on officers with Michael Haley's skill set to deploy in support of U.S. Africa Command.

"We could not be prouder of Michael and his military brothers and sisters. Their commitment to protecting our freedom is a reminder of how blessed we are to live in America," she added.